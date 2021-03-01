The Top Twenty Five

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. Gonzaga (59)24-01,5711

2. Michigan (4)18-11,5123

3. Baylor18-11,4502

4. Illinois18-61,3505

5. Iowa18-71,2669

6. West Virginia17-61,21010

7. Ohio St.18-71,1634

8. Alabama19-61,1306

9. Houston20-31,10912

10. Villanova15-49428

11. Florida St.14-489711

12. Arkansas19-584720

13. Kansas18-878517

14. Creighton17-666913

15. Texas14-765014

16. Oklahoma14-75847

17. Oklahoma St.16-6553-

18. Texas Tech15-849418

19. San Diego St.19-440622

20. Loyola Chicago21-436721

21. Virginia15-636215

22. Virginia Tech15-533516

23. Purdue16-8192-

24. Colorado19-7150-

25. Wisconsin16-910623

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita St. 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona
More Home Page Top Stories