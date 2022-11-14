The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

RecordPtsPvs

1. North Carolina (44)2-01,5431

2. Gonzaga (14)2-01,4972

3. Houston (2)2-01,4393

4. Kentucky (3)2-01,3944

5. Baylor2-01,2535

6. Kansas2-01,2185

7. Duke2-01,2167

8. UCLA2-01,1388

9. Arkansas2-01,05910

10. Creighton2-01,0369

11. Texas2-093212

12. Indiana2-086713

13. Auburn2-072415

14. Arizona2-070317

15. TCU2-063014

16. Virginia2-059018

17. San Diego St.2-052419

18. Alabama2-043620

19. Illinois2-031623

20. Michigan2-030822

21. Dayton2-028024

22. Tennessee1-126411

23. Texas Tech2-019025

24. Texas A&M2-0131-

25. UConn2-0124-

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.