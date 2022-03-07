The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
RecordPtsPvs
1. Gonzaga (52)24-31,5141
2. Arizona (6)28-31,4352
3. Baylor (3)26-51,4023
4. Auburn27-41,3315
5. Kentucky25-61,3067
6. Kansas25-61,1706
7. Duke26-51,1004
8. Villanova23-71,09611
9. Purdue25-69678
9. Tennessee23-796713
11. Providence24-49519
12. Wisconsin24-685710
13. UCLA23-673717
14. Texas Tech23-873012
15. Arkansas24-768714
16. Illinois22-861220
17. Saint Mary’s (Cal)24-650619
18. Houston26-550214
19. Murray St.30-242422
20. UConn22-837018
21. Southern Cal25-627916
22. Texas21-1021621
23. Colorado St.24-4194-
24. Iowa22-918924
25. North Carolina23-856-
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 49, South Dakota St. 32, Memphis 26, San Diego St. 24, LSU 22, Ohio St. 16, Loyola Chicago 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.