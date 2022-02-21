The Top Twenty Five

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency on Monday voiced alarm at increasing reports of “horrific incidents” where asylum-seekers and migrants trying to slip into Greece and other European countries are allegedly being forced back.

Athens denied the claims, and said the UNHCR appeared to have fallen for propaganda from neighboring Turkey, from which thousands of asylum-seekers from other countries enter Greece every year. Relations between the historic regional rivals are frosty due to a series of disputes, including over migration.