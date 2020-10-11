The Latest: Cowboys edge Giants with field goal on last play

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates his touchdown with Derek Barnett (96) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

7:45 p.m.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the Dallas Cowboys withstood a devastating injury to Dak Prescott and won 37-34 over the New York Giants.

Zuerlein’s kick barely sneaked inside the right upright.

The Cowboys moved into field-goal range when Andy Dalton connected with Michael Gallup on completions of 19 and 38 yards in the final minute.

Dalton was in the game because Prescott got carted off the field and taken to the hospital after injuring his right ankle in the third quarter.

In the other late-afternoon games, the Miami Dolphins beat the San Francisco 49ers 43-17 and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23.

7:10 p.m.

This hasn’t been a good day for last season’s two Super Bowl participants.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season earlier Sunday when they fell 40-32 at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The San Francisco 49ers, who won last year’s NFC championship, followed that up by losing 43-17 to the Miami Dolphins 43-17 at home.

This is the first time in the Super Bowl era that the two teams that played in the Super Bowl the previous season have allowed at least 40 points at home on the same day.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

6:45 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sustained a gruesome injury to his right ankle in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

Prescott was injured at the end of a 9-yard run when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan. His right foot was bent at an awkward angle as Prescott grabbed at his leg in obvious pain.

The lower right leg was placed in a cast before Prescott was loaded on a cart. He covered his face with a towel at times before pulling it away to show the emotion on his face as most of his teammates and several members of the Giants, including Ryan, reached out as well.

It was later announced that that had been taken to the hospital with an injured right ankle.

Prescott was playing the Giants in the first visit of his former coach, Jason Garrett, now New York’s offensive coordinator.

Not long before the injury, Prescott had his first career touchdown catch from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 31-23. Elliott scored on a 12-yard run shortly after Prescott’s injury.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

6:10 p.m.

Dak Prescott’s first career touchdown catch has put the Cowboys up 24-20 at halftime against the New York Giants after Dallas trailed by two touchdowns early in the second quarter.

The Dallas quarterback was backpedaling as he crossed the goal line and caught the pass from receiver Cedrick Wilson, who took a reverse pitch from running back Ezekiel Elliott. The play covered 11 yards and came with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Going into Week 3, Wilson didn’t have a catch this season or a touchdown in his career. Now he has two TD catches and a scoring toss.

Those weren’t the only firsts before halftime for the Cowboys. Cornerback Anthony Brown picked up the fumble forced on a sack of Daniel Jones by DeMarcus Lawrence and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It was both the first recovery and touchdown for Brown, who is in his fifth season.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

5:57 p.m.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been benched at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

C.J. Beathard took over to start the second half with San Francisco trailing Miami 30-7.

Garoppolo went 7 for 17 for 77 yards with a pair of interceptions in the final two minutes of the first half for the Niners.

Garoppolo had missed the previous two games with a sprained ankle.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

4:55 p.m.

The New York Giants have ended a two-game stretch without a touchdown in the first series for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where he was head coach for nearly 10 years.

Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard run on a reverse to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys. A week after giving up a franchise-record 307 yards rushing, the Cowboys allowed Devonta Freeman 20 yards on three carries. Freeman also had an 18-yard catch when he was left wide open coming out of the backfield.

The Giants extended the lead to 14-3 when Kyler Fackrell returned an interception by Dak Prescott 46 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys entered the game tied for the NFL lead with nine turnovers.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas

4:52 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has moved into elite NFL company.

Rivers started his 229th consecutive game on Sunday in Cleveland, tying him with Hall of Fame lineman Bruce Matthews for the second longest streak in league history. Brett Favre owns the record with 297 starts in a row.

Also, the 38-year-old Rivers, who is in his first season with Indy, reached 5,000 career completions, joining only Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on that list. Rivers reached the milestone on a 11-yard pass to T.Y. Hilton in the first quarter.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

4:40 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have found themselves in a deep hole against the Miami Dolphins.

The Niners have punted twice and been stopped on a fourth-and-1 run on their three possessions, while the Dolphins have scored TDs the first two times they touched the ball to take a 14-0 lead.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 2-yard TD pass to Adam Shaheen on the opening drive and Myles Gaskin ran it in from 1 yard on the second drive.

San Francisco hasn’t overcome a 14-point first-quarter deficit since Jim Harbaugh’s final season in 2014, when they did it against the Rams.

— Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

4:30 p.m.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers both entered Sunday undefeated.

Only the Steelers left that way.

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and Josh Jacobs ran for two more scores as the Las Vegas Raiders won 40-32 at Kansas City.

Rookie receiver Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-round pick from Notre Dame scored on a 2-yard run and on catches of 32, 5 and 35 yards.

In other early-afternoon games, Carolina beat Atlanta 23-16, the Los Angeles Rams defeated Washington 30-10, Baltimore trounced Cincinnati 27-3 and Houston beat Jacksonville 30-14.

3:45 p.m.

Joe Theismann says he’s “thrilled and excited” to see Alex Smith return to NFL action less than two years after breaking his right leg, an injury reminiscent of the one that ended Theismann’s football career.

Theismann was watching Washington’s game on a TV at a sport bar Sunday when Smith went in against the Rams.

Theismann said in a telephone interview that the first time he saw Smith move around in the pocket, “I thought, ‘OK, he’s back.’”

Smith was hurt on Nov. 18, 2018, exactly 33 years to the day after Theismann’s gruesome injury on a hit by Lawrence Taylor in a game between Washington and the New York Giants.

Theisman was at the stadium when Smith got hurt.

“The severity of the situation his leg wound up in — with the infections and the surgeries and everything — was so much different than mine,” Theismann said Sunday. “He went through so much more than I did.”

— Howard Fendrich reporting from Washington

2:58 p.m.

The Carolina Panthers have lost two starters on defense with end Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson getting injured

Burns suffered a concussion late in the first half of Sunday’s game at Atlanta. The team announced at halftime Burns will not return.

Jackson was escorted to the locker room in the first quarter with a toe injury. He also was ruled out at halftime.

Carolina still leads Atlanta 20-10 in the third quarter.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a groin injury in the first quarter and also will not return. Atlanta cornerback Kendall Sheffield suffered a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return.

— Charles Odum reporting from Atlanta

2:50 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have played to a 24-all halftime draw in a game dominated by offense.

Patrick Mahomes has had two touchdown throws wiped out by penalties, including a 58-yarder to Tyreek Hill that was called back by holding. Yet he’s still thrown for 237 yards and a score as the Chiefs piled up 310 yards by the break.

His counterpart, Derek Carr, is merely 11 of 13 for 246 yards with three touchdowns. The first was a 59-yarder to Nelson Agholar, the second a 5-yard pass to Darren Waller in the back of the end zone, and the third a 72-yard strike to Henry Ruggs III as the rookie ran right past defensive back Charvarius Ward.

The Raiders have 335 yards at the half. The Chiefs had been allowing 356 per game.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

__

2:40 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is having a rough time against the Baltimore Ravens, who hold a 17-0 halftime lead.

Burrow, the top pick in the NFL draft, brought a streak of three straight 300-yard passing games into this AFC North clash.

That run — longest by a rookie in NFL history — is in danger of ending. Burrow is 9 for 19 for 87 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. He’s also been sacked three times and has a humbling 38.7 quarterback rating.

— David Ginsburg reporting in Baltimore

2:40 p.m.

For the second week in a row a player has been ejected for targeting after a hit on a Houston Texans player.

On Sunday, Jaguars safety Josh Jones was disqualified for his hit on Brandin Cooks after he made a 23-yard catch early in the third quarter. The penalty comes a week after Minnesota’s Harrison Smith was ejected for his helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jordan Akins.

Akins sustained a concussion from the hit by Smith. Cooks was not injured.

— Kristie Rieken reporting from Housto

2:27 p.m.

Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback is complete.

Smith took the field for Washington after starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured an arm on a hit by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. This marks Smith’s first NFL game action in 693 days, as he broke his right tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion on this field 23 months ago.

The now 36-year-old quarterback completed a 6-yard screen pass to J.D. McKissic on his first snap since Nov. 18, 2018. Smith was cleared to practice in August and became the backup when coach Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins and demoted the 2019 first-round pick to third on the depth chart.

Smith’s career was in jeopardy when he was injured two seasons ago and underwent 17 surgeries. He also survived a life-threatening infection and was in the hospital for month.

Rivera said this week he was confident putting Smith in a game because doctors gave the green light. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Smith had not been hit in practice to prepare him.

His first contact against the Rams was a sack by Aaron Donald. Smith got up and jogged off the field

Smith was 1 of 2 for 6 yards. Allen is questionable to return.

— Steve Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

2:25 p.m.

The injuries continue to pile up in Kansas City, where Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Carl Nassib have joined safety Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the sideline.

Mullen walked off dizzily after his helmet hit Travis Kelce’s shoulder pads while making a tackle. Nassib left with a foot injury. Joyner hurt his hamstring on the game’s first place while Renfrow was shaken up on a punt return.

The Chiefs have lost offensive guard Kelechi Osemele to a right knee injury and linebacker Anthony Hitchens to a hand injury.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

2:15 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been knocked out of the game against the New York Jets with a biceps injury.

The Cardinals lead the Jets 14-3 late in the first half.

— Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool and Philadelphia running back Mile Sanders have each scored two touchdowns as the Steelers and Eagles are tied at 14-all in the second quarter.

Claypool, a rookie second-round pick from Notre Dame, has scored on a 2-yard run and a 32-yard catch.

Sanders has touchdown runs of 74 yards and 1 yard. His 74-yarder was the Eagles’ longest run from scrimmage since Brian Mitchell had an 85-yarder against Atlanta in 2000.

Pittsburgh has lost guard David DeCastro for the game with an abdominal injury.

1:50 p.m.

Former Fordham star Chase Edmonds has run for a 29-yard touchdown in his return to the New York metro area as the Phoenix Cardinals lead the New York Jets 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Edmonds’ touchdown capped an 89-yard drive. It was the fourth touchdown Edmonds has scored in MetLife Stadium over the past two seasons. Edmonds ran for 3 touchdowns and a career-high 126 yards last season in a win over the Giants.

Fordham is in the Bronx, one of the five boroughs of New York City.

— Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

1:35 p.m.

With Kyle Allen promoted to starting quarterback and Dwayne Haskins demoted to third on Washington’s depth chart, Alex Smith is active and in uniform for the first time since his gruesome injury on Nov. 18, 2018.

Smith, now 36, broke his right tibia and fibula that day. He underwent 17 surgeries and survived a life-threatening infection. Smith was cleared to practice in August and became the backup when Haskins was benched.

Smith is one injury to Allen away from completing his remarkable comeback to play in an NFL game again. Allen led Washington on a first-quarter touchdown drive to take a 7-6 lead on the Los Angeles Rams.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

1:20 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost left guard Kelechi Osemele and the Las Vegas Raiders don’t have safety Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

All of them left within the first eight plays of their AFC West matchup.

Joyner walked off gingerly after chasing down Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the first play of the game.

Osemele had to be removed on a cart with a right knee injury. He collapsed on a scramble by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It occurred two plays after Osemele was called for holding, wiping out a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Renfrow was hurt after signaling for fair catch on a punt return, then fielding the ball and getting tackled.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

1:12 p.m.

The uncertainty in the Arizona Cardinals-New York Jets game started with the coin toss.

After the Cardinals won the toss, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Arizona was deferring. The Jets took the ball and Fitzgerald started jogging to the sideline.

Referee Adrian Hill had to call Fitzgerald back to ask which way the Cardinals wanted to kick off. Fitzgerald looked to the bench, got a signal and it was decided.

— Tom Canavan reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

12:35 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers put their unbeaten records at stake in their respective games to headline the NFL’s early-afternoon action on Sunday.

Kansas City (4-0) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) while the Steelers (3-0) host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1).

This marks Pittsburgh’s first game since a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. The Steelers unexpectedly had last weekend off because their scheduled game with Tennessee was postponed until Oct. 25 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans’ roster.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh are two of the six remaining unbeaten teams. The others are the Titans, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

