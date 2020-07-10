The Latest: Red Sox, Jays set for exhibition games at Fenway

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play two exhibition games at Fenway Park before baseball’s delayed regular-season opener.

Toronto will visit Boston on July 21 and 22 before heading down to Tampa Bay for its opener. The Red Sox are scheduled to open at home against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union say 58 players and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 through the fina round of the intake screening process. That’s a rate of 1.8%.

MLB and the union announced the results Friday as teams move closer to opening day on July 23 in the pandemic-delayed season. They said 27 of the 30 teams had a person test positive.

Players will now get tested every other day.

