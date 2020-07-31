The Latest: Britain reverses, fans no longer going to sports

A sign announces that the field is closed at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Governor J.B Pritzker introduced new restrictions for recreational sports leagues in Illinois Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Britain has reversed course and now says spectators will not be able to attend sporting events in England because the coronavirus infection rate is rising.

Fans were due to attend horse racing, cricket and snooker in the coming days as part of pilot events but Prime Minister Boris Johnson says fans will no longer gather at sporting events until at least Aug. 15.

They were initially approved to test procedures ahead of a planned wider re-opening of stadiums in October.

The Oval cricket stadium in London has been used as a test for fans returning in the last week.

Formula One driver Sergio Perez says he might have contracted the coronavirus during a trip to Mexico between races in Hungary and Britain.

The Racing Point driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and will miss Sunday’s race at Silverstone and another the following week at the same track while in isolation.

Perez says he was visiting his mother in Mexico after she was hospitalized following a “big accident.”

Perez says it is “one of the saddest days in my career” missing races “but it just shows how vulnerable we (are) to this virus.”

The Mexican used a private jet to fly home and says he has no symptoms.

The pandemic delayed the start of the season by more than three months.

