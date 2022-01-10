Texas A&M to put hot start on the line vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M will search for its seventh consecutive victory when it faces Ole Miss on Tuesday night in SEC play at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies are 9-0 at home this season after Saturday’s 86-81 win over Arkansas.

Ole Miss (9-5, 1-1 SEC) is coming off an 82-72 home win over rival Mississippi State on Saturday.

Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) is off to its best start since the 2015-16 squad opened the season with a 17-2 run. Those Aggies reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Oklahoma.

Texas A&M led by 17 points against Arkansas with 11:01 remaining and had to survive a frantic run.

The Razorbacks pulled within one with 1:08 left before the Aggies closed out the victory.

“I think it’s good that we can get a 17-point lead, but it’s also concerning that we lose our 17-point leads,” Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon said afterward. “I think it’s a good thing in the sense that, if we’re up 17, we’re a really good team. It means that we are playing really well together.

“I think we should be able to put two halves together. We’ve been a first half team at times, a second half team at times. We have to be able to play two halves to win the game.”

Sixth man Quenton Jackson scored 16 points against Arkansas to raise his team-best average to 13.5. Marcus Williams (10.5) and Henry Coleman III (10.0) also score in double digits.

Ole Miss is playing just its second true road game of the season. The Rebels lost 66-60 in overtime at Tennessee last Wednesday in the first.

Against Mississippi State, Matthew Murrell exploded for a career-best 31 points on 10-of-11 shooting. He became the third player in Rebels history to go 5 of 5 from 3-point range, joining Joe Harvell (March 9, 1990 vs. Tennessee) and Devontae Shuler (Dec. 10, 2020 vs. Jackson State).

“Matt Murrell just got into an unbelievable zone,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said afterward. “He’s been practicing like that lately and making every shot like that.”

Murrell scored 17 points in last week’s loss to Tennessee and has hit 16 of 20 field-goal attempts over the past two games.

Before the two-game splurge, Murrell was shooting just 32.9 percent and averaging 7.1 points. Those figures are now 43 percent and 9.5 points.

Leading scorer Jarkel Joiner (13.6) missed the Mississippi State game due to a back injury.

Texas A&M has won seven of the 11 all-time meetings, but Ole Miss prevailed last season with a 61-50 home win on Jan. 23, 2021.

