RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Teuvo Teravainen had three goals, recent acquisition Shayne Gostisbehere scored in his first Carolina home game and the Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-0 on Sunday.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and four assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won 14 of their past 17 games. Martin Necas added three assists and Gostisbehere added two assists.

“I feel like I can always play better, never perfect,” Teravainen said.

Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for his first shutout of the season and 24th of his career. Carolina went 4 for 5 on the power play and outshot Tampa Bay 38-14.

“I’m just happy to get on board this train and hopefully keep it rolling,” Gostisbehere said.

The Lightning lost for the fifth game in a row (0-4-1) and generated little offense, going without a shot on goal in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves.

“No one is happy about what has gone on here the last little bit,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “Our standards are obviously very high in the room with the success that we’ve had. But you know what, there’s going to be adverse times in the season. You’d much rather go through it now than in a month’s time.”

Teravainen’s second career hat trick was secured with 8:57 remaining with his 10th goal of the season.

Gostisbehere was involved in the scoring on three of Carolina’s four power-play goals. His 12th goal of the season was his second with the Hurricanes.

Gostisbehere, a defenseman who was in his second game since being acquired in Wednesday’s trade from the Arizona Coyotes, has four points with his new team.

“That’s what we needed, to have a quarterback,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the power play. “We use two units most of the time, so having two guys at the moment, that helps.”

The Lightning had four shots on goal midway through the game. Shortly after that juncture, Nikita Kucherov, who had two of the shots, left because he was struck in the face by the puck. He later returned.

“Do we like our group? We do,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Do we know we have better in us? We do. We’re just in a rut right now.”

The Hurricanes have scored a total of 30 goals in their past six victories.

“Everybody trusts each other here,” Kotkaniemi said.

NEW HOME

Gostisbehere played his first game with Carolina on Friday night against his former team. He noticed a difference Sunday in his first home game with the Hurricanes.

“It’s a long time since playing in a home game in a building that full,” Gostisbehere said. “There was good energy out there.”

NO THUNDER FOR LIGHTNING

This marked the second six-goal margin of defeat in a month’s time for Tampa Bay.

“We’ll look to get home and reset,” Stamkos said. “You can go the other way just as quick. You’re going to go through stretches like this. One positive thing can kind of snowball it the other way.”

SHOOTING WOES

The Lightning’s woes were magnified by becoming the first team in the NHL this season to go a period without a shot on goal. … It was the sixth time in Carolina franchise history that an opponent failed to record a shot on goal in a period. … It was just the second time in the past nine years that a team held the Lightning to zero shots on goal in a regulation period – with the Hurricanes also accounting for the only other instance in that span on Oct. 6, 2019. … The Hurricanes are the first team to hold the Lightning to fewer than five shots on goal through the first two periods of a game.

NOTES: Lightning center Brayden Point’s seven-game goals streak ended. … Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left barely more than a minute into the second period with an injury.

