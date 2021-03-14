Tennessee State’s Zita kicks 62-yard field goal

Sports

by: By CRAIG HALEY

Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Tennessee State place-kicker Antonio Zita explored the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason.

Are the Tigers ever glad he remained in their Ohio Valley Conference program.

Zita tied the conference record with a 62-yard field goal and kicked two others, including the game-winning 35-yarder as time expired to lift Tennessee State past Eastern Illinois 21-20 in Nashville.

The junior connected for a career-long 51-yard field goal in the first quarter, but he bettered it in dramatic fashion with the 62-yarder with 4:10 left, giving the Tigers (1-2) an 18-17 lead. It matched Paul Hickert’s OVC record set for Murray State against Eastern Kentucky in 1986 and was one yard shy of the FCS-record 63-yard field goal. Three kickers share that mark, including South Florida’s Bill Gramatica most recently against Austin Peay in 2000.

Eastern Illinois (0-3) retook a 20-18 lead against Tennessee State on Stone Galloway’s 37-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining. On TSU’s ensuing possession, quarterback Isaiah Green found Cam Wyche down the left sideline for a 48-yard pass reception to set up Zita’s winning kick.

Zita was 3 of 4 on field goal attempts in the game. He has made 40 of 48 (83.3 percent) in his career.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona
More Home Page Top Stories