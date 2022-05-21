NEW YORK (AP)On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday.

A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim Anderson objected to a hard tag by Donaldson, the two stars sparred again. This time, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the fray, too.

In the third inning, Donaldson had rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. Donaldson, a former AL MVP in his first season with the Yankees, was escorted off the field by manager Aaron Boone and Anderson, an All-Star shortstop, was led off by third base coach Joe McEwing.

In the fifth, Grandal stood up from his crouch and began jawing at Donaldson as he approached the plate. The barking continued as relievers ran in from the bullpens and the benches emptied, with Chicago manager Tony LaRussa also yelling at Donaldson.

Anderson continued to shout at Donaldson while being restrained by Jose Abreu and infielder Gavin Sheets. After a few minutes, umpires issued warnings to both sides and Donaldson struck out.

ROCKIES 11, METS 3, 2ND GAME

METS 5, ROCKIES 1, 1ST GAME

DENVER (AP) – Brian Serven hit a pair of two-run homers – his first two major league hits – to lead Colorado over New York for a doubleheader split.

C.J. Cron also went deep for the Rockies, and Connor Joe had three hits.

In the opener, Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup as the Mets rolled.

Serven homered in the second inning off Trevor Williams (0-3) to put Colorado ahead 4-2. Batting ninth, the rookie catcher added a two-run shot in a seven-run sixth.

Ashton Goudeau (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Carlos Carrasco (4-1) allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and Luis Guillorme had three hits in the opener for New York.

C.J. Cron had three hits and German Marquez (1-4) allowed five runs — four earned — in six innings for the Rockies.

BLUE JAYS 3, REDS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and the Blue Jays beat the Reds.

Bichette’s first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette’s career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh.

Alek Manoah (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits to snap a three-start winless streak and getting his first W since April 28. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth for his AL-leading 14th save in 16 chances,.

RED SOX 6, MARINERS 5

BOSTON (AP) – Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vazquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Mariners scoreless for six innings.

Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win.

Rookie Julio Rodriguez had three hits for Seattle, which has dropped five of six and 18 of its last 24.

Franchy Cordero tripled off Drew Steckenrider (0-2) when the ball took a crazy carom off the Green Monster away from center fielder Rodriguez.

When Cordero got up after his headfirst slide into third, he waved both hands in the air toward his dugout. Vazquez then followed with his single off the left-field wall.

John Schreiber (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the victory and Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his second save,

PADRES 2, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the Padres beat the Giants.

Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.

Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.

Musgrove (5-0) struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts.

Machado’s eighth homer, a 425-shot to center, came off a 1-2 fastball that Carlos Rodon (4-3) left over the middle of the plate, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the third.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 6, 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) – Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons to give the Diamondbacks a comeback win over the Cubs.

Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele, but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras. Rowan Wick (1-1) gave up Varsho’s double.

Arizona has won three straight games after ending a six-game losing streak in Thursday’s series opener.

Diamondbacks relievers Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken, Ian Kennedy (3-2) combined for a pair of scoreless innings before Mark Melancon entered in the 10th for his ninth save of the season.

DODGERS 7, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Mookie Betts homered, doubled and singled, knocked in three runs, threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate and sparked Los Angeles past Philadelphia.

Betts, the five-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP, just about did it all with his arm and at the plate to help the Dodgers rally from a 4-1 hole. He also drew a walk.

Gavin Lux lined the go-ahead single to right over a drawn-in infield in the eighth inning for a 5-4 lead. Cody Bellinger scored on Searanthony Dominguez’s wild pitch to make it 6-4. Austin Barnes hit his fourth homer of the year in the ninth for a 7-4 lead.

Jose Alvarado (0-1) allowed two hits to open the eighth and took the loss. Daniel Hudson (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless inning of relief and earned the win. Craig Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth for his ninth save.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) – William Contreras homered twice, Ronald Acuna Jr. extended his two-season on-base streak to 28 games and Atlanta beat Miami.

Acuna singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. His string began last summer and was interrupted when the star outfielder injured his knee in Miami on July 10, ending his year.

Kyle Wright (4-2) pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He walked three and struck out six. Closer Kenley Jansen earned his 10th save.

Contreras had his second multi-homer game of the season. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall hit RBI singles in the sixth.

Elieser Hernandez (2-4) took the loss.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead St. Louis over Pittsburgh.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28. His two-run double capped a four-run second inning.

Bryan Reynolds hit an inside-the-park home run and doubled for the Pirates, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double.

Highly touted St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore came within one out of winning his major league debut. The left-hander allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless inning in relief for his first major league win since 2019 with Detroit. Ryan Helsley worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

Jose Quintana (1-2) was tagged for five runs – two earned – and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and Tampa Bay spoiled the debut of Baltimore’s top prospect Adley Rutschman.

The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He batted sixth and had a stand-up triple in the seventh for his first major league hit. Rutschman went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk.

Springs (2-1) made his third start since being elevated from the bullpen. He allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 4 with a homer for the Rays, who have won three of four.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the eighth. Kyle Bradish (1-3) took the loss.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Joe Ryan struck out six and Minnesota capped the game with a four-run ninth inning in a win over Kansas City.

Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth. The top six batters in the Twins lineup collected RBIs, and Luis Arraez had two RBIs and scored on a wild pitch.

The Royals’ Brad Keller (1-4) tossed seven innings and gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. In the sixth inning, Keller notched his 400th career strikeout.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his second home run of the series with a solo shot in the seventh, and Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for the Royals.

ASTROS 2, RANGERS 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Justin Verlander had another strong start, leading Houston over Texas.

Verlander (6-1) scattered six singles across six scoreless innings without a walk to earn his major league-leading sixth win. The 39-year-old right-hander tied a season high with eight strikeouts.

Yordan Alvarez had two hits, including his second career triple, and drove in a run. Veteran catcher Jason Castro made two strong defensive plays and doubled and scored in the fifth to aid in the victory.

Texas starter Jon Gray (1-2) gave up six hits and two runs in six innings.

BREWERS 5, NATIONALS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urias added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings for Milwaukee in a win over Washington.

McCutchen drove the first pitch from Patrick Corbin (0-7) into the Nationals’ bullpen for his 20th career leadoff homer – and second this season. Urias hit a two-out solo homer in the fifth, followed three batters later by Keston Hiura’s two-run single.

Woodruff (5-2) gave up a solo home run by Lane Thomas in the second, along with four other hits. He struck out six.

Josh Hader extended his major-league record for saves in each of his first 15 games to start the season.

ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Mike Trout scored his 1,000th run in the majors, Michael Lorenzen threw six innings of three-hit ball for his fifth win and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Oakland.

Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead homer off Adam Kolarek (0-1) in the fifth inning and Andrew Velazquez added a two-run shot in the seventh for the Angels, who have won four of six against the A’s this season.

Oakland starting pitcher Frankie Montas and outfielder Ramon Laureano each injured their right hand in the second inning. Sheldon Neuse had two hits and drove in a run.

The A’s rallied with three runs in the eighth but couldn’t get anything going in the ninth as Raisel Iglesias retired the side for his ninth save.

Lorenzen (5-2) struck out five and walked two to win for the fourth time in his last five starts.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports