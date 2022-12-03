EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.

The Trojans (6-3) were led in scoring by Aamer Muhammad, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Kieffer Punter added 11 points for Troy. Christyon Eugene also had 10 points.

