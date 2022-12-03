EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.

The Trojans (6-3) were led in scoring by Aamer Muhammad, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Kieffer Punter added 11 points for Troy. Christyon Eugene also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.