BOSTON (AP)Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday.

Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.

Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild, keeping Minnesota close through a lopsided second period and giving the Wild a chance in the third, when Jared Spurgeon tied it at 3 with 4:31 left on a shot from the slot through traffic.

Brandon Duhaime and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists.

DEVILS 2, SHARKS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the Devils earned their third straight win.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils, who dropped their first two games of the season.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves. The Sharks dropped to 1-6-0.

CAPITALS 4, KINGS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help Washington beat Los Angeles.

Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left.

Dmitry Orlov tied a career high with three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, including a couple important stops in the final minute. Washington has won three of four games after dropping its first two.

Sean Durzi and Phillip Danault also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick stopped 28 shots he faced.

AVALANCHE 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for Colorado.

Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.

Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots.

FLAMES 3, HURRICANES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime as Calgary rallied to beat Carolina.

Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.

Nazem Kadri and Brett Ritchie also scored as the Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period. Toffoli had an assist and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to help Calgary improve to 4-1-0.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta finished with 29 saves.

BLUES 2, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as St. Louis remained perfect in three games this season.

Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues, who have had plenty of practice time with a light schedule to start the season.

Jack Campbell had 21 saves for the Oilers, who have lost three of five on their season-opening six-game homestand.

FLYERS 3, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and Philadelphia beat Nashville.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five games to start the season.

Matt Duchene scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville. The Predators have dropped five straight since winning a pair of season-opening games in Prague against the San Jose Sharks.

LIGHTNING 5, ISLANDERS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay beat New York.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott made 33 saves to get his 268th career win to tie Don Beaupre for 53rd place on the career list.

Matt Martin, Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 21 shots.

STARS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Joe Pavelski finished with three goals and an assist, leading Dallas past Montreal.

Jason Robertson added a goal and assist and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars. Jamie Benn and Roope Hinz each had two assists. Jake Oettinger had 29 saves to improve to 4-0-0.

Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal and assisted on Mike Hoffman’s score for Montreal. Jake Allen had 25 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – John Tavares scored two power-play goals and Auston Matthews finished with three assists, lifting Toronto over Winnipeg.

David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was kicking off a five-game trip. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves improve to 4-0-0 this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots.

PENGUINS 6, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored the 79th game-winner of his career and rallied Pittsburgh from a two-goal deficit for its first road win of the season.

Danton Heinen scored twice, Josh Archibald and Jan Rutta each had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen added two assists apiece. Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots as Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games and leads the Metropolitan Division with nine points.

Boone Jenner had a goal, Jack Roslovic scored short-handed, and Kent Johnson got his first NHL goal for Columbus, which has lost four of its first six games. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.

SABRES 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as Buffalo beat Vancouver.

Victor Oloffson had two goals an an assist, Alex Tuch and Zemgus Girgensons also scored and Casey Mittlestadt added two assists for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots.

Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who remained the league’s only winless team (0-4-2). Thatcher Demko had 22 saves.

SENATORS 6, COYOTES 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored twice and Ottawa won its third straight at home after starting with two road losses.

Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist, and Mark Kastelic and Josh Norris also scored for the Senators. Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle each had two assists and Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots.

Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four of five this season. Karel Vejmelka finished with 26 saves.

