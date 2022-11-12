Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained knee and finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

Both teams were missing one of their most important players. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will be out for at least a week with shin soreness, while the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown got the night off to deal with a knee contusion.

76ERS 121, HAWKS 109

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a win over Atlanta.

Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they’ve played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night.

Trae Young scored 27 points and Dejounte Murray added 21 for the Hawks, who had a 43-31 rebounding advantage – including a 12-2 advantage on the offensive glass – but struggled by shooting just 24.3% from beyond the 3-point arc.

NETS 110, CLIPPERS 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and Brooklyn broke free midway through the fourth quarter against Los Angeles.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was given a team-imposed suspension that will last at least one more game. Three of the four victories have come on the road.

The Nets have held five straight opponents below 100 points.

Paul George scored 17 points for the Clippers but endured a rough shooting game, going 5 of 21 from the field (23.8%). Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for just the second time since Oct. 31.

WIZARDS 121, JAZZ 112

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Washington beat Utah for its season-high third straight victory.

Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four of them 3-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah (10-4), which had a four-game winning streak broken. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17.

MAVERICKS 117, TRAIL BLAZERS 112

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and Dallas beat Portland.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2+ minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee sprain.

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2. Damian Lillard had 29 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 24 points.

HEAT 132, HORNETS 115

MIAMI (AP) – Max Strus scored 31 points, making eight 3-pointers, and Miami spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup.

Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who swept a two-game home series with the Hornets and got consecutive wins for only the second time this season. Charlotte lost its eighth straight, extending the longest current slide in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Miami, while Gabe Vincent scored 20 points. Miami outscored Charlotte 45-25 in the third quarter, tying the sixth-highest scoring quarter in any period in Heat history.

Ball finished with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes, making his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained ankle. He shot 6 of 17, 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

PELICANS 119, ROCKETS 106

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power New Orleans over Houston.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter only to fall behind by eight early in the fourth quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. tied the game at 106 with 2:58 left, but New Orleans scored the game’s final 13 points.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to spark the Pelicans’ rally with 12 points, five assists and three steals, and Larry Nance Jr. added 22. Ingram finished with 20.

Houston was paced by Jalen Green with 33 points and Porter with 23 points.

PACERS 118, RAPTORS 104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Indiana used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Toronto.

Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes.

Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 15 for Indiana.

O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points for the short-handed Raptors, who led 90-82 after three quarters before the Pacers blew by them as Toronto matched its lowest-scoring quarter of the season.

