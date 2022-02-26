Tainamo scores 18 to carry Denver over W. Illinois 83-77

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Touko Tainamo posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Denver beat Western Illinois 83-77 on Saturday.

Coban Porter had 18 points for Denver (11-20, 7-11 Summit League). KJ Hunt added 13 points. Tevin Smith had 12 points.

Will Carius had 20 points for the Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11). Trenton Massner added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Barisic had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Leathernecks. Western Illinois defeated Denver 84-80 on Dec. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick