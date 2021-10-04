Syracuse standout WR Taj Harris to enter transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris plans to transfer.

Orange coach Dino Babers confirmed Monday that the junior has decided to enter the transfer portal. Babers said he spoke to Harris before Saturday’s game at Florida State and afterward. Babers said Harris, who did not travel to Florida with the team, decided ”the best opportunity for him” would be to transfer.

Harris, who also did not play in the previous game against Liberty, announced his decision Sundayon social media.He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The speedy 6-foot-2, 180-pound Harris set Syracuse rookie records for receptions and receiving yards in 2018 with 40 catches for 565 yards.

He was a third-team, All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2020, when he had 58 catches for 733 yards and five TDs, and had 16 catches for 171 yards in three games this season. He finishes his Syracuse career with 151 receptions for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns and four 100-yard games.

The Orange (3-2, 0-1 ACC) have dropped to the bottom of the conference in passing offense, averaging 171 yards per game, and have only three scoring passes, the fewest in the league.

Babers has started dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader the past two games in place of Tommy DeVito. Shrader rushed 32 times for 190 yards and five TDs and was 19 of 38 passing for 227 yards and one TD. DeVito, the starter the previous two seasons and more of a pocket passer, is 32 of 52 for 388 yards and two TDs on the season.

Harris is the fifth Syacuse player to leave this year. He joins DB Ben Labrosse, RB Jarveon Howard, OL Cody Shear, and TE Landon Morris.

