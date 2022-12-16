LOS ANGELES (AP)Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings.

Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the NL champions, who lost the World Series to Houston.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was delayed by the pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.

The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard because All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery. Free agents Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney signed elsewhere this offseason.

Syndergaard is seeking a return to some of the success he had with the New York Mets, where he pitched his first seven seasons and was an All-Star in 2016. He pitched for the Mets in the 2015 World Series, earning their only win against the Kansas City Royals.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

