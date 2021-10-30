Surging Hurricanes aim to stay hot vs. winless Coyotes

Some things won’t change for the Carolina Hurricanes entering their next game.

They’re still undefeated and they’ll play another winless team.

The Arizona Coyotes will pay a visit to the Hurricanes in Sunday afternoon’s game in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina improved to 7-0-0 after Friday night’s 6-3 triumph against the winless Chicago Blackhawks.

It wasn’t without flaws, particularly with the Hurricanes whistled for 10 penalties. A four-goal first period helped them gain a cushion, although coach Rod Brind’Amour cautioned that won’t always work out so well if players spend too much time in the penalty box.

“It’s not always going to be like that,” Brind’Amour said.

The Coyotes hold a 0-7-1 record after Friday night’s 2-0 loss at Washington. The game was scoreless through two periods.

“We lost but we played a really good game,” rookie goalie Karel Vejmelka said.

The Hurricanes have played seven different opponents in racking up the best start to a season in franchise history. This game will conclude a four-game homestand.

It’s likely that the Hurricanes will go back to Frederik Andersen for Sunday’s game. He wasn’t used on Friday night, marking the first lineup change of any sort this season for the Hurricanes.

Andersen’s most-recent outing came with Thursday night’s 33-save shutout of the Boston Bruins.

Fellow goaltender Antti Raanta spent last season with the Coyotes, but it seems unlikely he’ll receive the call for the first matchup of the season between the teams.

While much of early season for the Hurricanes has revolved around Andersen’s stellar play, the Coyotes might like focusing on Vejmelka.

“He gave us the hope that we’re one shot away and we knew he’d be tough to beat,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said.

That was an upgrade in many ways because the Coyotes have allowed at least five goals in five of their games.

The Hurricanes had 12 players with either a goal or an assist against Chicago. That’s the kind of production that bodes well, particularly with six different players recording a goal.

That included Tony DeAngelo becoming the first defenseman on the Carolina team to score a goal this season.

“We just worked really hard,” center Jesperi Kotkaniemi said.

Carolina has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 31-11. That plus-20 goal differential is tops in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are one of two undefeated teams in the NHL. The Florida Panthers are the other.

“We can’t get too confident,” DeAngelo said.

There are concerns for the Hurricanes. That’s because right winger Nino Niederreiter left Friday night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Don’t expect to see him on the ice for Sunday’s game.

“It could be a while,” Brind’Amour said.

If Niederreiter is out of the lineup, it will mean the first lineup adjustment among skaters for the Hurricanes this season.

This is the Coyotes’ fourth stop on a six-game road trip.

