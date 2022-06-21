The Connecticut Sun look to rebound from recording their lowest scoring output of the season when they host the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Uncasville, Conn.

The Sun (12-5) made just 36.7 percent of their shots from the floor and committed 17 turnovers in a 71-63 setback to the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones registered her second straight double-double and fourth of the season after collecting 15 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

“We didn’t find our rhythm, so it was just one of those games where things just didn’t go our way,” Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, told The Day in New London. “We’re going to learn from it and we’re going to grow from it, but ultimately it was just us not being ourselves more than anything they were doing.

“We’ve just got to be better.”

Jones also scored 15 points in Connecticut’s 81-79 season-opening setback at New York on May 7 and chipped in 13 in the Sun’s 92-65 romp over the Liberty 10 days later. She averages team-leading totals in points (15.1) and rebounds (9.4), while the Sun average 86.4 points per game, second best in the WNBA.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu scored 25 in the first meeting with the Sun before limited to just two in the rematch. The top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft averages team-leading totals in points (16.7) and assists (6.1) this season.

The Liberty (6-10) had won five of their previous seven games before dropping an 81-72 decision to Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm at home on Sunday.

Marine Johannes scored a career-high 23 points and Ionescu added 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the loss.

New York’s DiDi Richards recorded one point and four rebounds in 13 minutes while playing in her first game in over a month since being sidelined with a right hamstring injury.

“It’s nice seeing DiDi back out there,” Ionescu said. “She’s had a long road of rehabbing, so she’s going to continue to get better and help us.”

–Field Level Media