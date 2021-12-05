Sugar Bowl pits No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

by: By The Associated Press

SUGAR BOWL

No. 6 Baylor (11-2, Big 12) vs No. 8 Mississippi (10-2, SEC), Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m.

LOCATION: New Orleans.

TOP PLAYERS

Baylor: RB Abram Smith, 1,429 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns.

Mississippi: QB Matt Corral, 3,936 total yards, 31 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Baylor: The Bears won the Big 12 championship game on Saturday, 21-16 over Oklahoma State.

Mississippi: Capped its first 10-win regular season in program history with a 31-21 triumph over Mississippi State and finished second in the SEC West.

LAST TIME

Baylor 20, Mississippi 10 (Sept. 6, 1975).

BOWL HISTORY

Baylor: Third appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in three seasons; 26th bowl overall.

Mississippi: Ninth appearance in the Sugar Bowl and second in six seasons; 39th bowl overall.

