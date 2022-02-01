Stutzle scores in OT to lift Senators to 3-2 win over Oilers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP)Tim Stutzle scored at 4:22 of overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Thomas Chabot and Nick Paul scored in regulation for the Senators, and Matt Murray stopped 37 shots.

”We played with a lot of confidence tonight,” Stutzle said. ”Murr, he was outstanding again. He kept us in the game the whole time.”

With time winding down in the extra period, Stutzle squeezed the puck to the top corner to beat Koskinen for Ottawa’s third win in eight games.

”I tried to see if (Chabot) is open,” Stutzle said, ”but then I saw the little spot up there and just tried to shoot it and it went in and it was good. … I’m happy to help the team win for sure.”

It was an impressive outing for the 20-year-old who created energy all night long, but it was his willingness to drop the gloves against William Lagesson late in the third period that will likely be remembered.

Stutzle said he doesn’t remember who dropped the gloves first, but he’s happy to have his first NHL fight out of the way.

”Maybe a little bit stupid to go and fight there, especially that late in the game, but I kind of got aggressive there and tried to stand up for myself,” said Stutzle. ”I think it got the team going a little bit more there and they were coming. It was fun.”

Senators coach DJ Smith would prefer the young forward to leave the fighting to others.

”Let’s be clear, you don’t want (Stutzle) fighting ever,” Smith said. ”He gets in a fight, comes back and does what he does. I mean, we’ve got a real, real hockey player on our hands.”

Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves.

”(We) didn’t finish,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. ”Had some opportunities. This league, first one to three usually can win. We didn’t get to three, they did.”

Chabot opened the scoring as he fired a wrist shot that was stopped, but the puck went high and slid down Koskinen’s back and across the goal line with 8:28 left in the first period.

Just 45 seconds later, Evan Bouchard took advantage of a bad line change by the Senators and fed McDavid a stretch pass and the Oilers’ star beat Murray with a slap shot through the legs.

Ottawa regained the lead with 2:51 left in the second period on a power-play goal as Paul, with his eighth of the season, jumped on the rebound of a shot by Erik Brannstrom.

The Oilers tied it 2-2 at 7:46 of the third as Derek Ryan made a great pass to a trailing Nurse for his fourth of the season.

”We put ourselves in position we could win the game,” Nurse said. ”They played well, though. … Forced us into some mistakes in the neutral zone and then find some ways to capitalize.”

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Washington on Wednesday night to wrap up a three-game trip.

Senators: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night before heading to the All-Star break.