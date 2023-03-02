Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Yardage: 7,466. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic.

Notes: This is the fourth elevated event of the PGA Tour season with a $20 million purse. The previous three have been won by Jon Rahm (Sentry Tournament of Champions and Genesis Invitational) and Scottie Scheffler (WM Phoenix Open). … The field is stacked with nine of the top 10 in the world and everyone from the top 50 except the seven players suspended for joining LIV Golf. … Scheffler will go after his second successful title defense. … The top 64 players available from the world ranking after Bay Hill will get into the Dell Match Play in two weeks. That number likely will be close to 80 because of LIV suspensions and those choosing not to play. … Six of the eight PGA Tour events this year have been won by players from the top 50 in the world. … Adrian Meronk of Poland received a sponsor exemption, but at No. 52 in the world, he has fallen short of qualifying for The Players Championship. … Eric Cole, who lost in a playoff at the Honda Classic, is playing as a sponsor exemption. … Patrick Cantlay is playing Bay Hill for the first time.

Next week: The Players Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/