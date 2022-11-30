Hero World Challenge

Site: Nassau, Bahamas.

Course: Albany Golf Club. Yardage: 7,414. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-5 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.

Notes: Tournament host Tiger Woods was set to return until withdrawing on Monday because of a foot injury. It would have been only his fourth time competing this year. Woods was replaced by Sepp Straka. … Collin Morikawa had a five-shot lead going into the final round last year with a chance to go to No. 1 in the world. He shot 76 and tied for fifth. He now is No. 10 in the world. … The field features 15 of the top 20 players in the world. … To be eligible for world ranking points, the field must come from the top 50 except for the defending champion and tournament host. … This is the seventh time the Hero World Challenge is played at Albany. The only past Albany winners in the field are Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. … Newcomers to this holiday event include Cameron Young, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Sam Burns. … Scottie Scheffler has four wins this year, his last one coming in April at the Masters.

Next week: QBE Shootout.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/