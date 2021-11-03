Strong field as PGA Tour goes from seaside course to another

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Activists vowed Wednesday to keep fighting for substantial changes to the Minneapolis Police Department, despite the defeat of a ballot initiative that would have replaced it with a reimagined public safety unit in the city where George Floyd died under an officer's knee.

The initiative, which evolved from the “defund the police” movement that took hold after Floyd's death in May 2020, would have removed a requirement that the city have a police department with a minimum number of officers. But more than 56% of the city’s voters rejected replacing it with a Department of Public Safety with a more holistic vision and less reliance on cops with guns.