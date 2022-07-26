PHILADELPHIA (AP)Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

With the Braves leading by one, A.J. Minter (4-3) got the first two outs in the eighth inning before Bohm and Yairo Munoz singled to put runners on first and second. Stott then drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

NATIONALS 4, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and Washington snapped NL West-leading Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.

The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they won for the first time since the 2019 NL Division Series, against the team with baseball’s best record (64-31).

Soto finished 2 for 4 with a strikeout and a walk. The Nationals batted around in the fifth when Yadiel Hernandez led off with an opposite-field solo shot over the wall in left.

After two quick outs, Tony Gonsolin (11-1) gave up four straight base hits. Ehire Adrianza and Victor Robles singled back-to-back before Cesar Hernandez hit a bloop single inside the third-base line to make it 2-1.

Soto’s two-run triple over the first-base bag scored two runs to extend Washington’s lead to 4-1.

Andres Machado (1-0) earned the win. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth to earn his third save.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 0

PHOENIX (AP) – Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and Arizona beat skidding San Francisco for its third win in four games.

Kelly retired the first 15 batters he faced in another stellar performance. Kelly (10-5) lowered his ERA to 3.04, striking out seven and walking none.

The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break. They were swept by the rival Dodgers in a four-game series over the weekend.

Arizona’s Josh Rojas had two hits and an RBI. He also had a career-high three stolen bases. Carson Kelly continued his recent tear with a two-run double in the sixth and another double in the eighth. Jake McCarthy and David Peralta had two hits apiece. both had two hits.

Giants righty Jakob Junis (4-2) threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up one run and three hits.

RED SOX 3, GUARDIANS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and Boston ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox remain a half-game ahead of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Jose Ramirez drove in Cleveland’s run with an infield hit. It was the third straight loss for the Guardians.

Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Home plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.

John Schreiber (3-1) earned the win and Boston starter Nick Pivetta gave up seven singles and one run over 5 2/3 innings.

Plesac (2-8) was charged with three runs in five-plus innings, allowing only three hits.

ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and Oakland dealt AL West-leading Houston its first defeat after a 5-0 start following the All-Star break.

Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save.

Pena homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.

A’s right-hander Adam Oller (1-3) struck out four over five innings, allowing four runs – three earned – on four hits.

REDS 11, MARLINS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping Cincinnati pound banged-up Miami.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games.

Miami had 15 players on its injured list, hurting its chances for staying in the NL wild-card race. The Marlins dropped to 3-12 against the Reds since 2019.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Lodolo (3-3) struck out a career-high nine over six innings. He allowed two unearned runs and five hits.

Trevor Rogers (4-10) was charged with six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Ty France hit his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and Seattle rebounded from a rough weekend and beat Texas.

Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games, a stretch of success interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved to 9-2 against them this season.

France singled in his first two at-bats, and it was his solo shot to center in the fifth inning off starter Glenn Otto that gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead. Raleigh’s RBI single in the fourth drove in France, and the Mariners added another run in the inning when Eugenio Suarez scampered home on a wild pitch. Carlos Santana added an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen (7-8) won his fifth straight decision. He pitched six innings, giving up two runs and four hits, as well as Adolis Garcia’s 18th homer.

The Rangers also got a homer from Nathaniel Lowe, his 14th.

Otto (4-7) allowed three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ryan Mountcastle hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that sent Baltimore over Tampa Bay.

Austin Voth and five Baltimore relievers kept Tampa Bay’s offense from delivering the big hit. The Rays left 10 men on base, including six in the first three innings.

Brandon Lowe homered leading off the third for Tampa Bay, but Corey Kluber (6-6) allowed four earned runs in five innings. Nick Vespi (3-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.

Voth allowed a run and four hits in three innings.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and Chicago extended its win streak to five games by beating Pittsburgh.

Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.

Mychal Givens (6-2) worked the eighth for the win, and Scott Effross got three outs for his first save in three chances.

Josh VanMeter hit a tying RBI double for the Pirates in the fifth. Oneil Cruz singled home a run, and Yerry De Los Santos (0-2) got the loss.

Pittsburgh has dropped two straight and seven of nine overall.

ROCKIES 2, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and Colorado avoided a four-game sweep with a victory over Milwaukee.

Elias Diaz had a homer that helped the Rockies beat the Brewers for the first time in their last nine meetings.

After failing to get a runner beyond first base through the first eight innings, the Brewers loaded the bases in the ninth against Bard.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff single to start the rally. Willy Adames followed with a potential double-play grounder, but the Rockies failed to retire anyone as second baseman Brendan Rodgers bobbled the ball and threw late to first. Bard got two outs before walking Rowdy Tellez to move the tying run to second and put the potential winning run at first. Rodgers then snared Luis Urias’ sinking liner to help Bard earn his 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Freeland (5-7) struck out seven and allowed one walk. Aaron Ashby (2-8) struck out nine and allowed just five hits, two runs and one walk in seven innings.

ROYALS 7, ANGELS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Zack Greinke combined with four Kansas City relievers to hold scuffling Los Angeles to five hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in three runs in the win.

Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run during a four-run seventh, and MJ Melendez added a two-run homer in the eighth, helping to position the Royals for another shot at their first four-game win streak this season on Tuesday night.

Greinke scattered three hits over five innings before giving the ball to Amir Garrett (2-1), who worked around a leadoff double in the sixth. Jose Cuas handled the seventh, Scott Barlow the eighth and Josh Staumont finished off the ninth.

The Angels’ Noah Syndergaard (5-8) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

TIGERS 12, PADRES 4

DETROIT (AP) – Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and Detroit routed San Diego.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840.

Manaea (5-5) was tagged for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury.

San Diego, which got a solo homer from Jurickson Profar, lost its second in a row.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison couldn’t get out of the fifth. The first six Padres hitters reached base, making it 9-4 with two on and one out when Will Vest(2-2) came out of the bullpen and got out of the jam.

—

