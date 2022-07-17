SEATTLE (AP)Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 Sunday to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games.

Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending-champion Chicago Sky (19-6).

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Emma Cannon scored a career-high 14 points and Queen Egbo added 13.

The Fever have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

ACES 91, SUN 83

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 22 points after halftime, Chelsea Gray tied her season highs with 21 points and nine assists and the Aces beat the Sun.

Las Vegas (18-7) has won three games in a row and is second in the league standings, one game behind the defending champion Chicago Sky. Connecticut (16-9), which is 4-5 in its last nine games, fell a half-game behind the Seattle Storm into fourth.

A’ja Wilson scored 20 points, Jackie Young added 12 and Riquna Williams hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Las Vegas.

DeWanna Bonner led the Sun with 19 points.

DREAM 85, MERCURY 75

PHOENIX (AP) – Cheyenne Parker matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the Dream beat the Mercury.

Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead but Erica Wheeler answered with back-to-back 3s and Hayes made a floater to make 78-73 and the Dream led the rest of the way. The Mercury went 1 for 7 from the field and committed three turnovers over the final 5-plus minutes.

Wheeler added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (11-14).

Diana Taurasi scored 23 points to lead Phoenix (11-16).

MYSTICS 70, LYNX 57

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and three steals and the Mystics beat the Lynx.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and finished with 11 points for Washington (16-11).

Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Aerial Powers added 11 for Minnesota (10-17). Sylvia Fowles had nine points and 12 rebounds.

