EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Michael Stone had a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri added a goal and an assist in Calgary’s four-goal first period, and the Flames held on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Saturday night.

Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, which won its second straight to open the season for the first time since 2009-10. Dan Vladar stopped 26 shots.

”The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first career three-point game as the Flames grabbed a 4-1 lead in the first period. ”We kind of got back on our heels a little bit in the second, but we managed to turn it back around in the third and finished the game off well, which was good to see.

”We didn’t panic. We know what it takes to win and what little things need to be done to win in this league.”

Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod and Cody Ceci had goals for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Jack Campbell started and was pulled midway through the first period after giving up four goals on 11 shots. Stuart Skinner came on and stopped all 31 shots he faced, including 26 over the final two periods.

”We had a couple of whacks at the end, we were hoping one of those squeaks through. It wasn’t meant to be,” Draisaitl said. ”Just individual and system mistakes, they’re little mistakes that are easy to clean up. We can’t spot a team three goals in back-to-back nights. That’s something we have to address, obviously.”

McDavid got a cross-ice backhand pass through the crease from Evander Kane and beat Vladar from the left side with 9:14 left in the second to pull the Oilers to 4-2. It was his fourth of the season.

McLeod scored from the left side to make it a one-goal game with 5:06 remaining in the middle period.

Kadri said the way the Flames withstood the Oilers’ comeback attempt was a positive sign.

”I am happy with the way we played,” Kadri said. ”It shows a lot of maturity. We have a mature group in here and I don’t think anyone really hit the panic button.”

Backlund got the Flames on the scoreboard first, scoring on a rebound in front on a shot from the right point by Stone just 1:13 into the game.

Ceci tied it at 3:18 as he beat Campbell from the high slot.

Calgary then scored three times in a 5:44 to pull ahead.

Stone put the Flames ahead at 4:34 as he fired a shot from the right point through traffic and past Campbell.

Kadri got his first since signing with Calgary in the offseason as he brought the puck up the right side on a power play, skated across the front and tuck the puck through Campbells five-hole a little more than 3 minutes later.

Mangiapane made it 4-1 with 9:42 left in the period as he knocked in a loose puck from the right side. That ended Campbell’s night.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Vegas on Tuesday night to open a stretch of eight straight at home.

Oilers: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the third of a season-opening six-game homestand.