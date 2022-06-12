ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Breanna Stewart finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Seattle Storm fend off the Dallas Wings 84-79 on Sunday.

Jewell Loyd hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Storm (8-5), who beat Dallas 89-88 on the road Friday. Ezi Magbegor blocked five shots to go with 13 points.

Allisha Gray hit four 3-pointers, scoring 20 for the Wings (6-7). Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowarn scored 13 apiece. Tyasha Harris pitched in with 10 points and six assists, while Kayla Thornton grabbed 14 rebounds.

Seattle took a 66-61 lead into the final quarter, but the Wings pulled within 80-79 on Gray’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play.

Stewart scored on a rebound basket at the 1:14 mark to stretch the Storm’s lead to three and Sue Bird sank two free throws with 11.2 seconds to go to wrap up the win. Dallas missed its final four shots after getting within a point. Bird finished with five points and seven assists.

Dallas won the rebound battle 39-23, but the Storm turned the ball over just 10 times while forcing 19 – 12 of them on steals. Seattle also sank 16 of 18 free throws.

