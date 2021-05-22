Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Paul Stastny scored at 4:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Stastny’s screened wrist shot beat goaltender Mike Smith high to the right corner.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, and Smith stopped 35 shots.

Winnipeg won the opener 4-1 on Wednesday night. The series shifts to Winnipeg for games Sunday and Monday nights.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl – the NHL’s top two scorers – have been held off the scoresheet in the first two game.

