The Dallas Stars will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Following a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the Stars suffered a frustrating 5-4 setback against the San Jose Sharks three nights later.

The Stars appeared out of sync and committed too many costly turnovers in their own zone on Friday.

“Regardless of what the shot clock says, we handed them three or four goals on mistakes or mismanagement or missed assignments,” Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said. “If you’re going to hand another team three or four goals, you’re going to be in a game like that.”

Captain Jamie Benn scored two goals, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored one goal and Jason Robertson added two assists.

Benn has scored six goals in the last four games after going without one in the first 10.

In most games, four goals would be enough to come up with a victory. The goals were not able to mask the litany of turnovers and mistakes.

“We have to be sharper,” Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen said. “We have to play harder and win more battles. I think everything else will come when we play hard and give everything.”

The Stars will now embark on a three-game road trip beginning with a stop in Philadelphia.

“We go right back on the road, so we’ve got to build on it,” DeBoer said. “Good teams stop the bleeding quickly. They don’t let one or two losses turn into six or seven.”

The Flyers will also be aiming to break a two-game losing streak when they battle the Stars.

Philadelphia followed a 5-2 loss on the road to the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 4-1 defeat against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours later, the Flyers will be back on the ice for another afternoon matchup.

They’ll need to play a cleaner game if they hope to get back in the win column.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice on the power play and the Senators took advantage of the Flyers’ penalties.

“We did so many good things then we imploded with penalties,” Flyers head coach John Tortorella said. “We had unnecessary penalties.”

Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers, who had a plethora of scoring chances.

“There were some really good things,” Tortorella said. “I’m frustrated for them. You can’t win in this league if you beat yourself.”

All the Flyers can do is reboot and attempt to play a cleaner game against the Stars.

Wade Allison was helped to the locker room at 15:20 of the second period after a hard check. But Allison didn’t return and his status is unclear for the game against the Stars.

Tortorella wouldn’t comment when asked about Allison’s status postgame.

Goaltender Carter Hart made 23 saves against the Senators and has now given up six goals in his last two starts after allowing 16 goals in his first seven games.

Philadelphia is 0-3-0 on the second leg of back-to-back games this season.

–Field Level Media