Stars coach Bowness fined for slamming stick into boards

NEW YORK (AP)Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness was fined $25,000 on Monday for twice slamming a stick against the boards behind the bench seconds after his team’s 2-1 loss at St. Louis a day earlier.

The Blues scored two power-play goals in the final minute, the 11th time in NHL history that a team won in regulation after trailing by one with a minute left.

The league announced the fine and said the money goes to the NHL Foundation.

