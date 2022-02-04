Star power on display when Atlantic, Central meet in All-Star semifinal

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell admitted he might feel a little starstruck when he appears in his first NHL All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Sharing the net with Campbell on the Atlantic Division team will be Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning, a four-time All Star, two-time Stanley Cup Champion and 2019 Vezina Trophy winner.

“I’m just excited to share a dressing room and learn from him a little bit,” Campbell said of Vasilevskiy.

The Atlantic and Central teams will be loaded with other standout players when their matchup begins following the first 20-minute semifinal between the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The Central team has eight first-time All-Stars, including Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild, who led NHL rookies in goals (27) and points (51) last season.

“It’s a lot of fun for me, a lot of fun for all the players that get to participate,” Kaprizov said.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, who leads NHL defensemen with 18 goals, will make his All-Star debut along with teammate Nazem Kadri, who is tied for third in the NHL with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) through 41 games, but had to win the “Last Men In” competition to make the Central team.

Nathan MacKinnon was set to become the third Colorado player for the Central, but won’t play after breaking his nose against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 26.

Expect the Atlantic Division to counter offensively with Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers, who leads the NHL with 64 points (17 goals, 47 assists) in 47 games, and Auston Matthews of Toronto, who has 29 goals this season after scoring a league-leading 41 in 52 games last season.

The Atlantic also features the league’s top-scoring defenseman, Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay, who has 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) in 46 games

