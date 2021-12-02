Staley vague on status of injured Gamecocks PG Henderson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina coach coach Dawn Staley isn’t saying if injured point guard Destanni Henderson will play when the top-ranked Gamecocks face Kansas State on Friday night.

Henderson played less than a half in her team’s 79-42 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night. When the game finished, Henderson had a sleeve on her left leg and Staley said in her postgame comments the senior guard was being checked out.

”Day to day,” was Staley’s response Thursday when asked if Henderson could be back on the court for the next game.

”She’s doing good. She’s over there,” said Staley, gesturing toward Henderson after practice.

Staley would not provide details of Henderson’s injury or if she required a scan to assess the problem.

When asked what Henderson did at Thursday’s practice, Staley was vague, saying: ”She did some things.”

The 5-foot-7 guard from Fort Myers, Florida has started the past 39 games over two seasons for the Gamecocks. Henderson is third on team in scoring at 12.3 points a game for the Gamecocks (8-0) and leads the team with 36 assists.

The contest with Kansas State (7-1) is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

If Henderson can’t play, Staley says 6-4 Laeticia Amihere and shooting guard Zia Cooke would get time at the point guard position.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25