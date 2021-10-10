St. Thomas fends off Valparaiso for homecoming victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)St. Thomas built an early lead and held on to defeat Valparaiso 20-13 in the Tommies’ homecoming game on Saturday.

St. Thomas, in its first season at Division I, extended its on-campus regular-season winning streak to 29 games.

Cade Sexauer completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards for the Tommies (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer League). He added 46 rushing yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown. Tom Loeffler scored on short TD runs of two and six yards.

Valpo (1-5, 1-2) scored its only touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Ben Nimz to Braden Contreras that cut the St. Thomas lead to seven with under 6:30 remaining.

The Tommies intercepted Nimz on Valpo’s next possession then ran out the final 4:47 with 11 consecutive running plays, twice converting on third down and once on fourth.

