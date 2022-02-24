Sputtering Jets face tall task against powerful Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets are feeling the need to turn things around quickly if they want to make the playoffs.

Winnipeg sits outside the top eight in the Western Conference after losing three in a row (0-2-1), the last two coming in the last minute of the third period and in overtime. Things won’t get easier when the Jets travel to Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Winnipeg allowed the go-ahead goal with 47 seconds remaining before permitting an empty-net tally in a 3-1 setback to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The Jets lost 3-2 in overtime to the Dallas Stars two nights later.

Their last six losses have been by two goals or fewer, which means valuable points were left on the ice.

“It’s tough because I want it so bad and I want to make (the) playoffs really bad and I know everyone in the room does, too,” goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said after the loss to the Stars. “I know we’re taking it game by game, but it’s tough when we keep on losing so close.”

Winnipeg’s last game against Colorado wasn’t a close loss. The Avalanche drubbed the Jets 7-1 on Jan. 6 in a game Winnipeg led for most of the first period. That game came not long after Paul Maurice surprisingly stepped down as head coach. The Jets are 9-10-4 under interim coach Dave Lowry.

Colorado has been rolling for three months, so the Jets will have a tough time ending their losing streak.

“You look at our schedule, you don’t have time to feel sorry for yourself or get dejected,” defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “We’ve got to turn the page right away and be ready to go against a pretty darn good team next.”

The Avalanche have been good no matter who is in and out of the lineup.

Star forward Nathan MacKinnon has missed 15 games. However, Colorado is 12-2-1 without him in the lineup. MacKinnon didn’t play in Colorado’s 5-2 road win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday due to a nagging lower-body injury, but he is expected to return to action either Friday or in Saturday night’s game against the host Vegas Golden Knights.

“A guy like that is out of the lineup and everyone around him knows that they have to step up and our guys seem to be eager to do that,” coach Jared Bednar said.

Colorado’s depth has kept the wins rolling in. Nazem Kadri (64 points), Mikko Rantanen (61), defenseman Cale Makar (53) and captain Gabriel Landeskog (51) each has at least 50 points.

Landeskog scored two goals against Detroit and had a hat trick and an assist against Winnipeg on Jan. 6. His 25 goals trail only Rantanen (26) on the team.

That balanced production is a big reason why Colorado has lost just three times in regulation since the end of November.

