MIAMI (AP)Jesus Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and the Miami Marlins won their seventh straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday night.

Brian Anderson had two hits for the Marlins, whose last seven-game win streak ran from April 24-30, 2016.

Luzardo (2-1) struck out five and walked one in his longest outing of the season. Miami relievers Anthony Bass and Cole Sulser each threw a scoreless inning and Anthony Bender pitched around two singles in the ninth for his sixth save.

Mariners starter Robbie Ray cruised through the first four innings before running into trouble in a 36-pitch fifth inning. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed RBI singles to Bryan De La Cruz and Jon Berti and walked three, including Garrett Cooper with the bases loaded.

Ray (1-2) was lifted after five innings. He gave up three runs, four hits, struck out eight and walked four.

J. P. Crawford had three of the Mariners’ five hits.

PHILLIES 4, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as Philadelphia bounced back from being no-hit by beating New York.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).

Schwarber followed by homering to right-center field for a 2-1 lead. Alec Bohm walked and scored when Odubel Herrera chased Ottavino with a two-out double. Rhys Hoskins added a homer leading off the eighth.

James Norwood (1-0) struck out one in a perfect sixth. Corey Knebel earned his fourth save.

TIGERS 5, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Javier Baez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader.

Baez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Later in the inning, Meadows plated two more runs with a perfectly-placed single between third and short that extended the lead to 4-1.

Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. The Dodgers managed four hits against five Detroit pitchers.

Jacob Barnes (2-0) got the win as the Tigers’ bullpen allowed only one hit and one walk in four innings.

Kershaw began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton as the Dodgers’ strikeout king. The 33-year-old lefty got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer.

Kershaw allowed one run and four hits in six innings .

BLUE JAYS 2, ASTROS 1

TORONTO (AP) – George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading Jose Berrios and Toronto over Houston and snapping the Astros’ four-game win streak.

Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.

Berrios (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked two. Adam Cimber pitched one inning, Tim Mayza went 1 1-3 innings and Jordan Romano threw a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Yordan Alvarez homered off Berrios to begin the fourth, his sixth. Luis Garcia (1-1) allowed five hits in six innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis.

Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.

Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts and one hit batter. He’s allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth and earned his first save.

Mikolas pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in his fifth start of 2022.

TWINS 9, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off starter Shane McClanahan and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine. Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief.

McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick’s two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.

Taylor Walls hit his first home run in the second inning off Twins starter Chris Archer, one of four hits for Tampa Bay, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland.

It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth with a runner on first when Oscar Mercado hit a potential double-play grounder to rookie second baseman Nick Allen, who misplayed it for an error. Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jimenez (1-1).

Nick Sandlin (1-1) earned the win and Emmanuel Clase picked up his fourth save for the Guardians, who won their second straight after a seven-game losing streak..

Sheldon Neuse homered for the A’s, who have lost five of seven.

GIANTS 9, NATIONALS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits as San Francisco overcame the absence of several players due to COVID-19 and beat Washington.

Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings. He struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs.

The Giants snapped a two-game skid with their sixth win in eight games.

Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-4) gave up four runs in four-plus innings of four-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three as the Nationals lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

WHITE SOX 4, ANGELS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago end the Angels’ six-game winning streak.

Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Tyler Wade had two hits for the AL West-leading Angels, who were trying to climb to eight games above .500 for the first time since June 10, 2018. Three-time MVP Mike Trout and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani were a combined 0 for 8 with two strikeouts. Jose Suarez (0-2) took the loss.

RANGERS 3, BRAVES 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and Texas beat Atlanta.

Seager’s solo homer gave Texas its first run in the first inning since opening day. The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Dunning (1-1) won for the first time since last Aug. 2, allowing three hits. Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. singled home Atlanta’s only run. Rookie Bryce Elder (1-3) gave up all three runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in his fourth major league start. He struck out one.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 6, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as Pittsburgh scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat San Diego and snap a four-game losing streak.

Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run. First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ ground ball. The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base.

Trent Grisham singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th off Chris Stratton (2-1).

Hosmer and Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

YANKEES 3, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings and New York won its eighth straight game by manufacturing runs against sloppy Kansas City pitching.

Cole (2-0) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

The Yankees saw Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa manage sacrifice flies off Carlos Hernandez (0-1).

Hernandez walked five of the first 15 batters he faced and, at one point, had thrown more balls (37) than strikes (36). But the right-hander limited the damage.

BREWERS 9, CUBS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Eric Lauer struck out 11 in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Chicago.

Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.

The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.

Lauer (2-0) allowed a solo home run by Yan Gomes in the second inning and just four singles after that.

The Brewers are 4-0 in his starts this season.

ORIOLES 2, RED SOX 1, 10 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) – Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping Baltimore’s comeback over Boston.

Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs in the 10th when Robinson Chirinos dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Sawamura (0-1) scooped up the ball and threw it well over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Mateo to score easily.

Jorge Lopez (2-1) pitched two hitless innings for Baltimore. In the 10th, he retired Alex Verdugo with two outs and runners on the corners.

Xander Bogaerts drove in the lone run for the Red Sox.

ROCKIES 4, REDS 3

DENVER (AP) – Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin and lasted into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and Colorado dealt Cincinnati its ninth straight road loss.

Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia homered for the Reds.

Kuhl (3-0) worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hit and three runs. He struck out one. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his sixth save in seven chances.

Art Warren (0-1) allowed two hits, two walks and three earned runs in one-third of an inning.

