Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) looks to drive against Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March…
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) looks to drive against Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Chicago. Chicago won 113-99. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) looks to drive against Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March…
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) looks to drive against Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Chicago. Chicago won 113-99. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)