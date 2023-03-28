Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training…
Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training…
Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)