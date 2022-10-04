Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén waves before throwing a ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the…
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén waves before throwing a ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén waves before throwing a ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the…
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén waves before throwing a ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)