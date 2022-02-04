Which Chicago team is the best to not win a championship?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud has spawned several court cases as it expands into multiple courses of inquiry, grows in cost and shows signs it will drag well into 2022.

The Republican pursuit has received a broad embrace by GOP candidates on the campaign trail. On Friday, the state GOP scheduled an hourlong presentation on it at the party’s closed-press winter meeting in Lancaster.