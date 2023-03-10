Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan poses with a cutout of Bugs Bunny at a news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 1995, New York. Warner Bros. announced at the meeting…
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan poses with a cutout of Bugs Bunny at a news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 1995, New York. Warner Bros. announced at the meeting the Jordan will join Bugs, and other members of the Looney Tunes family in an original live action/animation feature called “Space Jam” scheduled to begin production this summer for release in late 1996. The film will be directed by Ivan Reitman. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan poses with a cutout of Bugs Bunny at a news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 1995, New York. Warner Bros. announced at the meeting…
Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan poses with a cutout of Bugs Bunny at a news conference, Tuesday, June 20, 1995, New York. Warner Bros. announced at the meeting the Jordan will join Bugs, and other members of the Looney Tunes family in an original live action/animation feature called “Space Jam” scheduled to begin production this summer for release in late 1996. The film will be directed by Ivan Reitman. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)