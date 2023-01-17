Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday,…
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday,…
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)