SportsClick: Will Tiger Woods win again?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Michael Piff
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Woods posted a video on social media Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, of him swinging a wedge for the first time since badly injuring his right leg in a Feb. 23, 2021, car accident in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
SportsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit