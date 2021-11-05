SportsClick: Should the Bears try to add Odell Beckham Jr?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Michael Piff
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team. Beckham’s unceremonious exit — not completely official — came on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, his 29th birthday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
SportsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit