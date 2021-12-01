SportsClick: Is it time for the Universal DH in Major League Baseball?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
by: Michael Piff
In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber (12) bats during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago. Schwarber agreed in principle to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, because a physical exam was still pending for Schwarber. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
SportsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.
Submit