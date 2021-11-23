SportsClick: Do you believe the Bears will fire Matt Nagy on Thanksgiving?

SportsClick

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

SportsClick is an unscientific survey intended for entertainment purposes only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick