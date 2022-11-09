New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs during the sixth nning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston…
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs during the sixth nning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs during the sixth nning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston…
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) runs during the sixth nning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)