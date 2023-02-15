Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday,…
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 112-98. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday,…
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball down the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 112-98. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)