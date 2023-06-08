CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls in the first half at United Center on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)