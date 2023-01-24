Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle acknowledges the crowd after leaving a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning Tuesday,…
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle acknowledges the crowd after leaving a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle acknowledges the crowd after leaving a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning Tuesday,…
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mark Buehrle acknowledges the crowd after leaving a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)